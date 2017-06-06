Former location of Albano’s Market to be torn down

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Albano’s Market was a long-time Italian market located in downtown Springfield and best known for their homemade Italian ice.

They closed their doors for good nearly two years ago and since then, the building has been vacant.

The market was in business for more than 100 years, but the owners ultimately decided that, with the casino on the way and the family and building getting older, it was time to close.

A fellow South End business owner told 22News he was sad to see them go, but it’s an exciting time for the area.

“Albano’s was a landmark here in the South End and will certainly be missed. They had a great run, great family,” said Joe Frigo, the Owner of Frigo’s Foods. “Everyone is going to miss that Italian ice, but we’re in the middle of a renaissance. The South End’s coming and making great strides.”

The back end of the former market and everything around it has already been torn down.

The former market is not in the path of where MGM Springfield will be.