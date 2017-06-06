Erving man accused of uploading 189 videos of suspected child pornography

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 41-year-old man accused of uploading 189 video files of suspected child pornography was arraigned in Franklin Superior Court Monday.

Northwestern District Attorney spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News George Rodriguez, of Erving, is being charged with 36 counts of possession of child pornography.

He was released on $1,000 bail under conditions that he wear a GPS tracking device, reports to probation, and does not have any contact with children under 16, excluding any biological or adopted children.

Carey says the Erving Police Department began investigating Rodriguez after the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children and determined some of the video files were uploaded to an IP address registered in Erving.

Rodriguez is scheduled to return to court for a pre-trial hearing on November 17.