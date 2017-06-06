EPA awards Chicopee $600,000 for brownfields clean-up

The grant will be used towards cleaning up hazardous material at the former Uniroyal site.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee has been awarded three $200,000 grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to continue brownfields clean-up at the former Uniroyal property.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Chicopee’s Mayor Richard Kos office, the three grants are part of 17 awards totaling $4.98 million which will be given to communities across the state.

“Congratulations to Lee and his team on their continued success on securing these much needed remediation funds,” Mayor Kos stated in the news release.

The grants will be used for site assessments and clean up in redeveloping vacant and unused properties including Uniroyal Building #15, Uniroyal Building #27, and Uniroyal Building #42.

