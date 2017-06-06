East Longmeadow voting on whether to allow marijuana sales in town

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow residents are voting Tuesday on whether to prohibit marijuana sales in their town.

In the November 2016 election, East Longmeadow was among the communities that voted against Question 4, which called for the legalization of recreational marijuana. A majority of Massachusetts voters supported the question, however.

Polls are open at Birchland Middle School from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for all four precincts.

Residents in Wilbraham voted to prohibit any commercial marijuana business from operating in their town last month.

22News Reporter Mike Masciadrelli stopped by a polling center Tuesday morning and spoke with voters about the issue. Hear from them at 22News at Noon and Starting at 5:00 p.m.