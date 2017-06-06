East Longmeadow residents voting on recreational pot question in town election

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP)- East Longmeadow held its annual town election Tuesday and this year, the ballot included a question on recreational marijuana.

It asked voters whether the town should ban stores from selling legal pot.

“We have a real strong children base in our town, so for our town, I don’t know if it’s the best,” said Heather Cahill of East Longmeadow. “I’m glad every town gets to decide for themselves.”

“I’m here to vote against it because I really feel its necessary, same thing as DUI,” said Anthony Villamaino of East Longmeadow. “To me it’s in the same category”.

East Longmeadow residents voted here in the gymnasium of the Birchland Park Middle School on Tuesday. The town was expecting between 10 and 15 percent of all residents to vote.

Voting took place all day, beginning at 7 in the morning. A “yes” vote wouldn’t prevent the personal use of marijuana that was made legal in the November election.

“You can still grown plants in your basement based on what happened last November, you can still take it medicinally,” said Tom Florence, Town Clerk for East Longmeadow. “However you won’t be able to cultivate it or sell it in the town of East Longmeadow.”

If the majority of voters vote yes, East Longmeadow would join Wilbraham in towns that have banned pot shops, dispensaries, and other marijuana establishments.

Polls will be open until 8:00 tonight. We”ll have the results on 22News at 10 and 11 and on wwlp.com