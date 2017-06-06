Chicopee residents discuss educational changes at public forum

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee residents discussed education in a public forum Tuesday evening.

The Chicopee Education Association, a collection of educational workers at the city’s public schools, and jobs with justice, invited community members to a public forum to discuss funding, testing, and promoting education in the city.

The education association opened a discussion in the forum on reducing the number of standardized tests issued in the district’s elementary schools.

“The state requires certain minimal amounts of standardized testing,” Chuck Clark of the Chicopee Education Association told 22News. “We have found that in our elementary schools, we exceed that, significantly. And so, we would like to begin this dialogue.”

