Changing the negative perception of aging

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Typically when we think of getting older, we think of all the negative things that will happen to our bodies and minds, until now! JGS Lifecare, a health care system serving senior and their families is hosting Dr. Bill Thomas’ ChangingAging Tour. Vice President of Philanthropy Susan Kimball visited the show to talk about the upcoming event.

ChangingAging Tour
June 12, 2017
Gloth Auditorium, JGS Lifecare
770 Converse Street, Longmeadow, MA.

“Disrupt Dementia” – 2:30-4:30pm
“Life’s Most Dangerous Games” – 7:00-8:30pm
