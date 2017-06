ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 14 year-old boy from eastern Franklin County has been missing for four days now, and police are looking for your help to find him.

According to Orange police, Gavin Spagnola was last seen Friday afternoon at his home in Orange.

Spagnola is 5’9” tall and weighs about 140 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen him, or have any information on where he might be, call Orange Police at (978) 544-2128.