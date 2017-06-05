Whose Line Is It Anyway? – WWE’s Bella Twins

(CW) – WWE Superstars Brie and Nikki, the Bella twins are tag teaming for laughs on a new episode of Whose Line tonight at 9/8c!

Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.

Directed by Geraldine Dowd (420). The episode airs on June 5, 2017.

The Bella Twins are ready for their comedy main event on a new #WhoseLine, TONIGHT at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/pzoawG4zzj — Whose Line (@cwwhoseline) June 5, 2017

