Westfield Police receive grant money

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – The city’s police force has been given the OK by the city council to utilize a grant aimed to help quell underage drinking in the city.

The grant, which was previously rewarded to the Westfield Police Department through the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Highway Safety Division and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is for just under $5,000, and had to be voted on for execution by city council last night. The grant will allow the department to increase activities related to liquor license compliance in the city.

“It’s intent is to curb both underage drinking and underage procurement of alcohol,” Westfield Capt. Michael McCabe said.

Among the activities listed within a press release that the money could go toward were compliance checks for underage individuals at local establishments, as well as “reverse stings, party patrols, ‘shoulder tap’ and ‘Cops in Shops’ programs.”

McCabe said that the intent of the increased activity is not to try and harm those who have liquor licenses or others.

“This is not designed to trap anyone but designed to have compliance with the law,” he said. “Nothing would make me happier than 100 percent compliance amongst the licensees.”

The grant is valid until Sept. 30, 2017. According to a press release, the money will be utilized from June 24 until Sept. 24.

The press release also mentioned that the activities funded by this grant over the past three years has resulted in 485 youth citations and 340 arrests, 413 adult citations and 352 adults were arrested across the state.