Weekend violence in Springfield: 3 shootings, 2 dead, no arrests

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a violent weekend in the City of Springfield, where police officers are still searching for suspects in multiple shootings.

The latest shooting in the city happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night. Springfield Police Lt. Richard LaBelle told 22News a 17-year-old was shot in the leg in the area of 70 Burr Street. The suspect is being described as a black man, who police say got away in a Honda Civic. The teen is expected to survive.

Springfield police are also continuing their search for suspects involved in the two deadly shootings that happened within hours of each other earlier in the weekend.

LaBelle told 22News three people were taken to the hospital early Sunday after being shot outside a night club on State Street. One of the victims later died at the hospital.

Just hours earlier, a person was shot on Worthington Street around 11:00 p.m. Saturday. That victim also died at the hospital.

The two shooting deaths bring the total number of people killed in Springfield this year to seven.

