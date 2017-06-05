Vigil for Officer Kevin Ambrose continued through the night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Through the pouring rain, a 24-hour vigil in memory of a fallen Springfield police officer continued overnight and into the early morning hours Monday.

Since 8:00 Sunday morning, police officers were standing at attention outside the memorial at the Springfield Police Department’s Pearl Street Headquarters. The memorial stands as a tribute to the city’s officers who have died in the line-of-duty, including Officer Kevin Ambrose, who was killed while dealing with a domestic disturbance on June 4, 2012.

For the fifth anniversary of Ambrose’s death, a cruiser bearing Ambrose’s badge number was parked outside police headquarters, with its blue lights flashing. Black and blue crepe was also draped over the building’s entrance, in much the same way that it was just after the officer’s death. Members of the department honored their fallen comrade by placing a black ribbon across their badges.

Following Ambrose’s death, a cross-state bike ride, known as the Ride to Remember was established. The ride, which has grown in size and prominence each year, raises money for the Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial in Boston. This year’s ride will be held on Saturday, September 16.