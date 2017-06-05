Two Vermont men and a woman arrested for heroin distribution

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Vermont men and a woman were arrested Sunday, for heroin distribution.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Massachusetts State Police, Melissa Loiselle, 36, of Richford, VT, Stephen Salyer, 37, of Enosburg, VT and Jeremy Stanhope, 37, of Richford, VT, are all facing charges of possession with the intent to distribute class A and conspiracy to violate drug law.

A State Trooper spotted a black Honda Pilot traveling northbound and allegedly making several marked lane violations on Route 91 in Deerfield.

Police allegedly found 98 white wax bags of heroin as well as drug paraphernalia while searching the vehicle.

The three suspects were arrested and booked at the Shelburne Falls Barracks and later taken to the Franklin County House of Correction.

Salyer is also being charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and Loiselle was issued a state civil citation for marked lanes violations.

Bail is set at $1,000 for Salyer, $500 for Stanhope and $200 for Loiselle.