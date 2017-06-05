Toddler shoots toddler

Arizona mother charged with child abuse after 3-year-old son shoots his 2-year-old brother.

(KOAA/NBC News) A 2-year old is in serious condition after being shot by his 3-year-old brother, and now the children’s mother is facing charges.

It happened Saturday afternoon in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

30-year old Monica Abeyta was charged with felony child abuse after police say her 3-year old found a handgun in the house and fired it, striking the 2-year old.

Police say the gun wasn’t locked away, possibly because Abeyta, her three children and a roommate were moving from the home over the weekend.

