The Originals A Spirit Here That Won't Be Broken Trailer
Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – Hayley is in the fight for her life against The Hollow on the next episode of The Originals, Friday at 8/7c on The CW Springfield.

When its discovered that The Hollow is using a magical totem to fuel her power, Freya (Riley Voelkel) enlists Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt) and Klaus’ (Joseph Morgan) help to locate and destroy it. Elsewhere, an ultimatum by The Hollow puts Kol (guest star Nathaniel Buzolic) at odds with his own siblings, while an unexpected run-in forces Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) and Rebekah to confront the growing tension between them. Finally, The Hollow’s plan for Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) leaves her in the fight of her life.

Hanelle Culpepper directed the episode written by Carina Adly MacKenzie & Michael Russo (#411). The episode airs on June 9, 2017.

