Springfield’s John Shea bringing Hollywood movie premiere to the city

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -Springfield native John Shea is hosting a special premiere of his new movie “Grey Lady” at the Basketball Hall of Fame later this month.

Shea’s Hollywood movie premiere is scheduled to be held the evening of June 29. According to a news release sent to 22News, Shea wanted to bring the film to Springfield to pay homage to the place he used to call home.

“The reason I’m doing this is to return as much as I can to the town where I grew up,” Shea, now a Los Angeles resident, said. “I’m looking forward to renewing relationships with many of my Springfield friends.”

The Cathedral High School grad wrote and directed the film, which is described as a mystery thriller based on a Boston cop’s journey to find a killer. The film was shot in the island town of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Tickets to the event are available online here, or by stopping at the Bing Arts Center box office on Sumner Avenue on one of the dates below from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

June 8-10

June 15-17

June 22-24