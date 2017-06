SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A teenager was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Burr Street Sunday night.

Springfield Police Lt. Richard LaBelle told 22News officers were called to the area of 70 Burr Street around 9:30 p.m., where they found a 17-year-old boy shot in the leg.

LaBelle said the suspect, described as a black male, had approached the victim after walking up a driveway, shot him in the lower leg, and left in a Honda Civic.

He said the victim is expected to be okay.