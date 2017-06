WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ware police are warning drivers about possible delays on Route 9, due to construction work scheduled for this week.

According to police, work will be going on between 7:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. on Belchertown Road (Route 9), between Monson Turnpike Road and the Belchertown line.

The construction work is scheduled to last through Friday.