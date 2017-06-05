Rainy weather not good for golf business

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A rainy start to the summer, has had an impact on seasonal businesses.

The Chicopee Country Club told 22News, the rainy weather means cancellations, and fewer golfers out on the green.

They said, while a rainy April and May puts the green in great condition, the bad weather also gives them a shorter period to turn a profit.

“I mean if you get a washout, or a rainy day, you don’t get that back,” Mike O’Neill, Golf Director told 22News. “You know, if the day is a complete washout you’re not getting that revenue back in December or in the winter time.”

The country club said, golfing leagues help their bottom line, by keeping regular groups coming during slow seasons.