Public park ready for use in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (The Westfield News) – As the official start of summer is only a couple weeks away, a family destination in town is now open to the public. Just a few weeks ago, repairs and renovations were finished on Prifti Park, which is located right outside Southwick Town Hall.

Bob Johnson, the Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds for the town, along with his predecessor, John Westcott, both worked on this project.

According to Johnson, the repairs and renovations included cementing one of the swing sets into place, finish spreading some of the rubber mulch, and getting a lot of the swings ready for use. The repairs also involved installing a handicap swing, which was donated by the Southwick Girl Scout Troop.

Johnson said that a few weeks ago when the weather was in the 90’s for a couple days with no rain, they went out to Prifti Park and completed the work.

“We took advantage of the good weather,” said Johnson. “Everything seemed to work out great.”

Johnson also noted that they planted grass and seeded it in the back part of Prifti Park, which will make it much easier to maintain.

The work on this project started in June of 2016, right around the time Johnson was hired by the town. The repairs and renovations have been periodically worked on due to the weather.

John Whalley, a member of the Park and Rec Committee and the CPC (Community Preservation Committee), said that roughly $53,000 was taken out of the CPC account for the Prifti Park project.