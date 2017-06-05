Pittsfield police looking for 15 year-old girl

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police are looking for the public’s help to find a missing 15 year-old girl.

Pittsfield Police Sgt. Matthew Hill told 22News that Sydney Najimy disappeared on Monday morning. Najimy is described as a young white woman, about 5’5” tall and weighing about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a sweatshirt and leggings at the time of her disappearance.

Additional details on her disappearance- including exactly where she was last seen- were not immediately available.

If you have any information, call Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700.