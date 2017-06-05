Pet Corner: Sueysha

Name: Sueysha

Breed: Beagle

Age: 1 year old

Gender: Female

Color: White/Brown/Black

Background

Sueysha is a sweet and spunky little girl who’s just a year old. Like lots of beagles, Sueysha is curious and wants to be part of the fun. She is housetrained and would make an ideal first dog for someone who’s never had a canine pal before. She’s a great walking buddy and can’t wait to meet her new person or family.

Click here for more information on Sueysha >>

Events/Other Topics

Dakin Needs Foster Caregivers – Please join our elite Foster Roster!

Last year more than 1,400 animals brought to Dakin required foster care before they could become eligible for adoption…that’s about 1 in 4 animals! Please consider becoming a foster caregiver for Dakin animals, which include dogs, cats and small animals. The first step is to attend a Foster Orientation session, and we’ve got 2 of them coming up:

Tuesday, June 20 at 6pm at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption & Education Center

Sunday, June 25 at 2pm at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption & Education Center



Please visit dakinhumane.org and you’ll see “Dakin Seeking Foster Caregivers” on our home page. Click on that to visit the registration page (online registration is necessary).

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, visit dakinhumane.org or call 413.781.4000.