NY, Mass. attorney generals urge FCC to stop ‘ringless robocalling’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is urging the FCC to crack down on ringless robocalling.

A petition filed by “all about the message” was seeking an exemption to robocalling rules by delivering voicemails to phones without causing their phones to ring, arguing that it technically isn’t a call.

“New Yorkers are already the victims of countless unwanted phone solicitations,” said Schneiderman. “The federal government has a basic responsibility to protect American consumers. That certainly doesn’t mean making it even easier for companies to spam them with costly, unsolicited, ringless robocalls.”

They say the 27-year-old law is designed to protect people from unwanted and intrusive calls.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear also supports the crack down.