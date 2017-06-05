Multiple deaths reported in shooting near Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWLP-WESH) – There have been multiple deaths reported in a shooting outside Orlando, Florida Monday morning.

The Orange County Sheriff’s office says there are multiple fatalities at a business in an industrial area. The sheriff’s office is reporting that the situation has now been contained, and that they will release additional information soon

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

OCSO on shooting scene w/ multiple fatalities. Situation contained, Now investigating tragic incident & will soon have accurate information — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

Orlando NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports that the incident took place near the intersection of Forsyth Rd. and Hanging Moss Rd., which is northeast of the city of Orlando.

WESH says that a counter-terrorism investigator from the FBI is at the site of the shooting, though there is no indication at this point that the shooting was connected to terrorism.

The sheriff’s office is expected to release more information in a public news conference soon.

Monday’s incident comes nearly one year after the massacre at the Pulse Nightclub on the outskirts of Orlando, in which 49 people were shot dead in the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Stay with 22News and WWLP.com for the latest on this story as it becomes available.