Memorial to Officer Ronald Tarentino being built in Auburn

AUBURN, Mass. (AP) — A memorial to a Massachusetts police officer killed in the line of duty is under construction across the street from the spot where he was slain.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that two police officers worked last week alongside the son of slain officer Ronald Tarentino Jr. to prepare the memorial square in Auburn. A plaque honoring Tarentino will be placed there when the square is complete.

Tarentino was shot in the back in May 2016 by a man he had pulled over. The man was later killed by police.

Another memorial for Tarentino was recently unveiled in Leicester, where he lived and worked before joining the Auburn police department. Lawmakers are considering naming stretches of highway in both towns in his memory.

