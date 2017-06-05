MassDOT on I-91 closure: Everything should be back to normal by now

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Since 5 a.m., Monday, there have been temporary, alternating lane closures between Exits 19 and 18 southbound on I-91.

MassDOT says everything should be back to normal by now. The southbound left, right, and breakdown lanes were closed at some point Monday, to mill the road for the highway’s resurfacing project.

22News cameras were on the highway at 2 p.m., and no milling was seen in sight, but one crew was being supervised by state police.

A portion of the breakdown lane was still closed, but crews were supposed to be milling the left-hand lane.

However, there were cones blocking the left-hand lane on the north-bound side.

No construction was going on there either.

The posted speed limit in the work zone was 45 miles per hour.

Construction should be done, but still be mindful of the speed limit and any crews who might be finishing up their work.