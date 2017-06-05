Mason Wright Foundation celebrating 125 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A longstanding foundation in Springfield celebrated their 125th anniversary Monday. It was a day of celebration for the Mason Wright Foundation, and the president of the National Urban League was there to help honor the history behind this organization.

The Mason Wright foundation launched after a generous donation from Primus Mason, an African-American who was born as a freeman in 1817. He died in 1892, leaving a large sum of money to create a “home for aged men.”

In 1944, Horace Wright made significant donations to the foundation, helping build it into what it is today.

Mason Wright now provides assisted living and assisted memory care in Springfield.

“This is also a part of the country which is demonstrating to others how community leadership and public-private partnerships can make a difference in the lives of people,” National Urban League President Marc Morial said.

Another interesting historical fact: Mason Square was named in Primus Mason’s honor.