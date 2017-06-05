Lane closures on I-91 southbound in Deerfield and Northampton

Plan to give yourself extra time

By Published: Updated:

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will temporarily close a section of I-91 southbound in Deerfield and Northampton on Monday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Live Traffic Map

According to MassDOT, crew members and contractors will be conducting milling operations as part of the resurfacing project on I-91.

The full traffic impacts are as follows:

  • From 5 a.m., through 9 a.m., crews will conduct milling operations in the breakdown lane.
  • From 9 a.m., though 1 p.m., crews will conduct milling operations in the right travel lane. Only the left lane will be open for travel.
  • From 1 p.m., through 5 p.m., crews will conduct milling operations in the left travel lane. The right lane will be open for travel.

MassDOT is urging drivers to devote their full attention to the roadway, allow extra travel time and to be mindful of possible delays.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s