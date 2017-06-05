Lane closures on I-91 southbound in Deerfield and Northampton

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will temporarily close a section of I-91 southbound in Deerfield and Northampton on Monday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to MassDOT, crew members and contractors will be conducting milling operations as part of the resurfacing project on I-91.

The full traffic impacts are as follows:

From 5 a.m., through 9 a.m., crews will conduct milling operations in the breakdown lane.

From 9 a.m., though 1 p.m., crews will conduct milling operations in the right travel lane. Only the left lane will be open for travel.

From 1 p.m., through 5 p.m., crews will conduct milling operations in the left travel lane. The right lane will be open for travel.

MassDOT is urging drivers to devote their full attention to the roadway, allow extra travel time and to be mindful of possible delays.