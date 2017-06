CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Intimate partner violence happens more than we know, in fact, 24% of women and 12% of men fall victim to intimate partner violence at least once during their lives. It’s important to raise awareness and talk about these issues that go left unsaid, so Author, Family Therapist and Health & Wellness Executive Ken Dolan-Del Vecchio shared more abut ways to help someone in need.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233