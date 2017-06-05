Ex-Springfield officer accused of stealing cash from evidence room back in court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Springfield police officer is scheduled to be back in court Monday morning, days after a judge denied his attorney’s request for a re-continuance in his case.

Retired Springfield Police Officer Kevin Burnham is accused of stealing nearly $400,000 from the police department’s evidence room while serving as the narcotics evidence officer. In that position, he was in charge of storage and safekeeping of money and drug evidence.

Burnham’s trial start date has been rescheduled multiple times. His attorney’s latest request to continue the case to a further date due to a “confidential matter” was denied last Wednesday. A previous reschedule was due to a medical condition.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office says the stolen cash came from about 170 different drug cases between 2009 and 2014. Burnham is being charged with six counts of larceny over $250 and one count of larceny under $250.

At the time of Burnham’s retirement, he was the longest-serving Springfield police officer.

