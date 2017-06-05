Dog owner found guilty in mauling case

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainfield dog owner has been found guilty on all counts after two of her dogs seriously injured a home health aide in a 2014 attack.

On Monday, Jenna Allen, of Plainfield, was found guilty on all 30 counts, including reckless endangerment, possession of a vicious dog, and failure to comply with dog ownership requirements. Allen is due to be sentenced on August 4th at Danielson Superior Court.

Allen’s ex-boyfriend, Corey Beakey, was also charged with reckless endangerment in this case. According to court officials, Beakey’s case is due in Danielson Superior Court on June 13th.

On December 3, 2014 , at approximately 11:00 a.m., Plainfield police and animal control officers responded to reports of a dog attack on Putnam Road. The investigation revealed that 56-year-old Lynne Denning, of Canterbury, was seriously injured when she was attacked by two dogs at the home of an elderly patient she was taking care of as a home healthcare worker.

Denning suffered severe injuries to her face, chest, arms and legs. She was initially taken to Backus Hospital in Norwich, and then immediately transferred to Hartford Hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Six dogs were seized by police after the attack. Four were eventually returned to Allen, while two of the dogs were euthanized.

On September 14, 2015, Allen and Beakey turned themselves into Plainfield police base on warrants obtained by detectives.

