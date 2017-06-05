Decision on East Windsor casino expected soon

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) – With three days to go with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, MGM Springfield and the tribes that run the Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods casinos, are waiting for a decision from Connecticut state lawmakers on their proposed casino in East Windsor.

It would be built at the former Showcase Cinemas property, not far from I-91.

“We had plenty of people voting on it,” East Windsor resident Sonny Hesse told 22News. “So I sure hope it happens.”

If Connecticut lawmakers can’t vote on the proposal it by Wednesday night, it would essentially kill the casino this year.

Lawmakers could then open up a bidding process across the state.

The tribes that run Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods are pushing for the East Windsor Casino in order to compete with MGM Springfield.