Day One of the Bill Cosby trial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (NEXSTAR) – On day one of what maybe the biggest celebrity trial in years, we heard an explicit story from a woman who claims that entertainer Bill Cosby drugged and assaulted her.

Bill Cosby, once the highest paid actor in the United States, walked into the Montgomery County courthouse Monday morning.

The man best known for his role as Doctor Cliff Huxtable on The Cosby Show faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault for reportedly sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee in his home in 2004.

During the first day of the trail, prosecutors have tried to paint the man once known as America’s dad as someone who had a history of sexually violating unconscious women.

The first witness who took the stand said Cosby assaulted her at a Los Angeles hotel in 1996. She said Cosby friended her while she worked at a talent agency. She then told jurors how Cosby is said to have made her take a pill.

The accuser said after taking she felt like she was underwater and then passed out. She recalled waking up on the bed, where she said she felt naked despite having a dress on.

That’s when she told jurors, “I could see the bottle of lotion on the nightstand. He put lotion on my hand and he me made me touch (him).”

Cosby’s defense team has tried to poke holes in accuser’s stories saying that, “false accusations can ruin a life.”

One person who showed up to support Cosby, the woman who played his TV daughter, Keshia Knight Pulliam. She told reporters that it’s the jury’s job to decide who is guilty and who isn’t.

It’s unknown how long this trial will take but Cosby is not expected to take the stand in his defense.