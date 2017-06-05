Danny cooks his grandmother’s matzo ball recipe

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – As we get to know new host Danny New, our newest member to the Mass Appeal team showed us his Grandma Edie’s matzo ball recipe – as well as some pictures and video of his family and work as well.
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup matzo meal
- 4 eggs
- 4 tablespoons seltzer
Directions
- Put eggs in a food processor or blender and mix them inside
- Then add the butter and blend again
- Mix in the matzo meal, and then the seltzer
- Refrigerate over night
- Scoop out with a spoon into your hand (wet your hand first) and roll into a ball – place in pot of boiling water
- Keep in boiling water for 15 minutes, and then bring it to a medium heat and cook for 15 more minutes
- When ready, it will float, and the inside should be almost the same color as the outside