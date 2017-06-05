Cupcakes, perfect for Father’s Day!

By Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for the perfect dessert with a little extra flare for Father’s Day, look no further! Jennifer Remillard with Sassy Mama Cupcakes showed us how to make “Old Fashioned Cupcakes”

INGREDIENTS:

Cupcakes:

  • 1 2/3 C all-purpose flour
  • 1 ½ TSP corn-free, aluminum free baking powder
  • ½ TSP baking soda
  • ¼ TSP sea salt
  • 1 C plain grass fed yogurt, or sour cream
  • 1 C granulated sugar
  • 1/3 C organic canola or vegetable oil
  • ¼ C organic orange juice
  • 2 TSP organic orange zest
  • 2 large free range brown eggs

Filling:

  • ½ C unsweetened organic cherry Juice
  • ½ C granulated sugar
  • ¼ package of liquid pectin
  • ¼ C your favorite bourbon (or whiskey if you prefer)
  • Frosting:
  • 1 C unsalted butter
  • 4 C confectioners’ sugar, sifted
  • 1/3 cup your favorite bourbon (or whiskey if you prefer)
  • 6 dashes aromatic bitters

Garnish:

  • ½ C fresh cherries
  • ½ C your favorite bourbon (or whiskey if you prefer)

DIRECTIONS:

Creating the Garnish (MAKE UP TO A WEEK AHEAD):

  • Rinse fresh cherries, then place in an airtight container.
  • Fill the container with bourbon until cherries are completely covered.
  • Let cherries sit for at least 24 hours, preferably 3-5 days.
  • When you are ready to use the cherries, remove them from the bourbon and dry on a paper towel for about an hour.
  • Place them into an airtight container. They will keep refrigerated for up to a week.

Creating the Filling (MAKE A DAY AHEAD):

  • In a medium saucepan, combine cherry juice and granulated sugar.
  • Bring to a boil, stirring frequently.
  • Add liquid pectin, stirring until dissolved.
  • Bring mixture to a rolling boil and continue to boil for 1 minute, stirring constantly.
  • Remove from heat and skim off any foam.
  • Place mixture into a heat-proof container and place in the refrigerator overnight.
  • The next day, add in bourbon one tablespoon at a time, stirring between each addition.
  • Place bourbon/jelly mixture into a squeeze bottle.

Creating the Cupcakes:

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.
  • Line cupcake tins with compostable liners. Set aside.
  • Combine sifted flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt into a medium mixing bowl. Set aside.
  • In the bowl of electric mixer, using a paddle attachment, combine yogurt or sour cream, canola oil, sugar, orange juice, and orange zest, until combined.
  • Add the eggs, one at a time.
  • Next, slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in the mixing bowl. Beat until just combined – be careful not to over mix.
  • Using a 3 TBSP scoop, fill cupcake tins. Bake for 18 minutes, rotating them half way through.
  • Cool the cupcakes in the pan for about 5 minutes, then remove them from pan to cool on cooling racks.

 

 

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s