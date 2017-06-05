Cupcakes, perfect for Father’s Day!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for the perfect dessert with a little extra flare for Father’s Day, look no further! Jennifer Remillard with Sassy Mama Cupcakes showed us how to make “Old Fashioned Cupcakes”
INGREDIENTS:
Cupcakes:
- 1 2/3 C all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ TSP corn-free, aluminum free baking powder
- ½ TSP baking soda
- ¼ TSP sea salt
- 1 C plain grass fed yogurt, or sour cream
- 1 C granulated sugar
- 1/3 C organic canola or vegetable oil
- ¼ C organic orange juice
- 2 TSP organic orange zest
- 2 large free range brown eggs
Filling:
- ½ C unsweetened organic cherry Juice
- ½ C granulated sugar
- ¼ package of liquid pectin
- ¼ C your favorite bourbon (or whiskey if you prefer)
- Frosting:
- 1 C unsalted butter
- 4 C confectioners’ sugar, sifted
- 1/3 cup your favorite bourbon (or whiskey if you prefer)
- 6 dashes aromatic bitters
Garnish:
- ½ C fresh cherries
- ½ C your favorite bourbon (or whiskey if you prefer)
DIRECTIONS:
Creating the Garnish (MAKE UP TO A WEEK AHEAD):
- Rinse fresh cherries, then place in an airtight container.
- Fill the container with bourbon until cherries are completely covered.
- Let cherries sit for at least 24 hours, preferably 3-5 days.
- When you are ready to use the cherries, remove them from the bourbon and dry on a paper towel for about an hour.
- Place them into an airtight container. They will keep refrigerated for up to a week.
Creating the Filling (MAKE A DAY AHEAD):
- In a medium saucepan, combine cherry juice and granulated sugar.
- Bring to a boil, stirring frequently.
- Add liquid pectin, stirring until dissolved.
- Bring mixture to a rolling boil and continue to boil for 1 minute, stirring constantly.
- Remove from heat and skim off any foam.
- Place mixture into a heat-proof container and place in the refrigerator overnight.
- The next day, add in bourbon one tablespoon at a time, stirring between each addition.
- Place bourbon/jelly mixture into a squeeze bottle.
Creating the Cupcakes:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Line cupcake tins with compostable liners. Set aside.
- Combine sifted flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt into a medium mixing bowl. Set aside.
- In the bowl of electric mixer, using a paddle attachment, combine yogurt or sour cream, canola oil, sugar, orange juice, and orange zest, until combined.
- Add the eggs, one at a time.
- Next, slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in the mixing bowl. Beat until just combined – be careful not to over mix.
- Using a 3 TBSP scoop, fill cupcake tins. Bake for 18 minutes, rotating them half way through.
- Cool the cupcakes in the pan for about 5 minutes, then remove them from pan to cool on cooling racks.