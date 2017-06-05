Cupcakes, perfect for Father’s Day!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for the perfect dessert with a little extra flare for Father’s Day, look no further! Jennifer Remillard with Sassy Mama Cupcakes showed us how to make “Old Fashioned Cupcakes”

INGREDIENTS:

Cupcakes:

1 2/3 C all-purpose flour

1 ½ TSP corn-free, aluminum free baking powder

½ TSP baking soda

¼ TSP sea salt

1 C plain grass fed yogurt, or sour cream

1 C granulated sugar

1/3 C organic canola or vegetable oil

¼ C organic orange juice

2 TSP organic orange zest

2 large free range brown eggs

Filling:

½ C unsweetened organic cherry Juice

½ C granulated sugar

¼ package of liquid pectin

¼ C your favorite bourbon (or whiskey if you prefer)

Frosting:

1 C unsalted butter

4 C confectioners’ sugar, sifted

1/3 cup your favorite bourbon (or whiskey if you prefer)

6 dashes aromatic bitters

Garnish:

½ C fresh cherries

½ C your favorite bourbon (or whiskey if you prefer)

DIRECTIONS:

Creating the Garnish (MAKE UP TO A WEEK AHEAD):

Rinse fresh cherries, then place in an airtight container.

Fill the container with bourbon until cherries are completely covered.

Let cherries sit for at least 24 hours, preferably 3-5 days.

When you are ready to use the cherries, remove them from the bourbon and dry on a paper towel for about an hour.

Place them into an airtight container. They will keep refrigerated for up to a week.

Creating the Filling (MAKE A DAY AHEAD):

In a medium saucepan, combine cherry juice and granulated sugar.

Bring to a boil, stirring frequently.

Add liquid pectin, stirring until dissolved.

Bring mixture to a rolling boil and continue to boil for 1 minute, stirring constantly.

Remove from heat and skim off any foam.

Place mixture into a heat-proof container and place in the refrigerator overnight.

The next day, add in bourbon one tablespoon at a time, stirring between each addition.

Place bourbon/jelly mixture into a squeeze bottle.

Creating the Cupcakes:

Preheat oven to 350 ° F.

Line cupcake tins with compostable liners. Set aside.

Combine sifted flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt into a medium mixing bowl. Set aside.

In the bowl of electric mixer, using a paddle attachment, combine yogurt or sour cream, canola oil, sugar, orange juice, and orange zest, until combined.

Add the eggs, one at a time.

Next, slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in the mixing bowl. Beat until just combined – be careful not to over mix.

Using a 3 TBSP scoop, fill cupcake tins. Bake for 18 minutes, rotating them half way through.

Cool the cupcakes in the pan for about 5 minutes, then remove them from pan to cool on cooling racks.