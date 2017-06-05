Community members shocked by death of ex-Springfield officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden District Attorney’s Office confirmed Kevin Burnham was found unresponsive by police at an address in Wilbraham Monday afternoon.

The DA’s office said Wilbraham Police were called to his home, around 2:30 p.m., Monday. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement, Mayor Domenic Sarno said, “This is a tragic ending to an unfortunate situation. My thoughts and prayers go out to Kevin’s family and friends.”

Community members told 22News they were shocked and saddened by the news.

“I felt very badly for both him and the family, because things didn’t really come forth as to was he really guilty or wasn’t he really guilty,” Maureen Burkavage of Ludlow told 22News. “He worked for 40 years in a job, that’s kind of a tough job for these police officers.”

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit attached to the Hampden DA’s office have not released an official cause of death.

The DA’s office said they didn’t find anything suspicious during their investigation.