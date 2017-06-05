Chicopee police to carry naloxone for drug-sniffing dogs

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Kane is a police dog in the Chicopee Police Department.

One of his main jobs is to find drugs, but if he comes in direct contact with opiods it could be deadly.

That’s why police dog handlers, like Officer Ryan Romano, are now carrying the overdose reversal drug naloxone.

“I have to be able to protect him,” Romano explained. “He has his vest, bullet proof, stab proof, but when it comes to the narcotics you don’t know what’s in the heroin. Now it’s a lot more deadly than it was before with the fentanyl and if he ends up ingesting it, by the time i get him to the vet, it could be too late.”

Officer Romano told 22News at one drug bust Kane came close to coming in contact with heroin. “We got called over by a patrolman for a narcotics search. He ended up going in the vehicle, he started giving me an alert. There was a purse, two needles fell out and were not capped and a couple of empty packages of heroin which can still have the residue on it and he can ingest that.”

Even a small amount of fentanyl can put a police dog at risk. Chicopee is one of many departments including state police that are now starting to also carry it for police dogs.