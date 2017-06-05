Change made to East Longmeadow rotary traffic to reduce accidents

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers entering the rotary in East Longmeadow will notice a new traffic pattern to try and cut back on accidents.

The rotary at the intersection of Shaker Road and Maple Street is one of the most dangerous roads in western Massachusetts.

There were more than 20 accidents last year, and more than 10 so far, this year.

Police Chief Jeffrey Delessio believes making the Maple Street entrance one lane instead of two lanes will cut down on accidents.

Springfield resident Michael Tamaren expressed support for the changes saying, “If it leads to them changing the whole rotary around, I’m all for it.”

Chief Dalessio told 22News he expects the barrels to stay there through the summer, so the town can decide if this plan actually cuts down on accidents.