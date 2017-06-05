Boy conquers autism by riding coasters, inspiring others

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A young YouTube star is bringing his passion for roller coasters and helping others to Six Flags New England Monday, where he’s expected to ride all 13 of the park’s coasters in support of children with developmental disabilities.

Logan, also known as “The Koaster Kid,” is 11-year-old with autism who, according to a Six Flags news release, was non-verbal until he was four years-old and was also fearful of sudden movements and loud noises.

Logan now travels all around the country with his father to ride roller coasters in efforts to inspire kids around the world to be brave and overcome their fears. He documents his exhilarating trips on his YouTube channel, which has more than 10,000 subscribers and more than two million video views!

Six Flags New England will be donating more than 100 admission tickets to Autism Speaks on behalf of Logan.