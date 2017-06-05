Belchertown Day School receiving $1M state grant

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A non-profit organization in Belchertown has received a $1 million grant to construct a new building on the campus of the former Belchertown State School.

The Belchertown Day School plans to build a fenced toddler playground, a separate preschool playground, and an indoor play area for young students.

The Belchertown Day School provides day-long toddler care and pre-school, as well as before school and after-school programs for school-aged children as old as 12.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the office of Senator Eric Lesser (D-Longmeadow), the grant money- funded with state tax dollars- comes from the Early Education and Out of School Time program. As its name suggests, the program is designed to fund renovations and improvements to early education facilities.

“I am thrilled that our community has been awarded this grant to build brand-new facilities for early education programs,” Lesser said. “As we know, early education for toddlers and pre-schoolers is the best way to get our children on the path to success. This grant will allow us to do that, and will greatly benefit the children and families of Belchertown.”

In addition to their child-care and after school programs, the Belchertown Day School also offers a summer program.