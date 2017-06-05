Are you ready? Hank Williams, Jr. to return to MNF

Williams was fired after 2011 comments about President Obama

Associated Press Published: Updated:

Hank Williams Jr.
FILE - In this July 14, 2011, file photo, Hank Williams Jr. performs during the recording of a promo for NFL Monday Night Football in Winter Park, Fla. USA Today Network-Tennessee reported on June 5, 2017, that Williams and his "All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night" theme are returning to "Monday Night Football." (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hank Williams Jr. is bringing his rowdy friends back to “Monday Night Football” six years after ESPN dropped the country singer for his comments about President Barack Obama.

ESPN says a new version of Williams’ longtime “MNF” theme and its “Are you ready for some football?” catchphrase will debut before the first regular-season Monday night game — a Sept. 11 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings.

The network says in a statement that it’s bringing back what it calls “most iconic music video in sports television history” because fans missed it.

ESPN dropped Williams in 2011 after he compared Obama golfing with then-House Speaker John Boehner to Adolf Hitler golfing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

ESPN executive Stephanie Druley tells USA Today Network-Tennessee that she’s not concerned about any backlash over Williams’ return.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and https://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s