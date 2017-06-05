Alleged crack cocaine trafficker arrested in Indian Orchard

Orlando Palmer arrested during raid of Mazarin Street home

By Published:
Orlando Palmer. Image Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested an alleged cocaine trafficker during a raid on his Indian Orchard home Friday morning.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, Orlando Palmer, 37, was arrested as detectives searched his home at 47 Mazarin Street.

Delaney says that detectives obtained a search warrant after investigating alleged crack cocaine distribution activities out of that address.

In total, Delaney says police seized more than $1,800 in cash, as well as 26 grams of crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia and packaging materials.

Palmer faces a single count of trafficking in cocaine.

Image Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

