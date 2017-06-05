7 ways to de-clutter your life

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Clutter can be stressful for both you and the people you’re living with. Professional Organizer Rick Woods, from the Functional Organizer, shared 7 de-cluttering exercises.

7 De-cluttering Exercises That Will Save You Time, Space and Money

1. Know Your Inventory BEFORE you shop.
2. Wait 24 Hours for buying something you really want.
3. We All Make Mistakes. Return that item back to the store today.
4. Fill A Donation Bag in 10 Minutes. Now place it in your vehicle and drop it off at the nearest donation center.
5. If broken…fix it or get rid of it.
6. Measure twice before you buy something new.
7. Schedule blocks of time ahead of time where you’ll do it.

