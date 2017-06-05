5 alleged heroin dealers arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police say that they arrested five suspected drug dealers during a raid in the city’s McKnight neighborhood Saturday evening.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, Zachary Marshall, 19, Liz Marie Rodrigues, 23, and Jose Padilla-Ruiz, 18, are now all charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute. Two other alleged dealers, both juveniles, were also arrested.

Delaney says that narcotics detectives conducted a lengthy investigation, which led them to obtain a search warrant for 31 Armory Street- where all three of the adult suspects live. At around 5:40, the suspects were outside the building, at the nearby intersection of Armory and Worthington Streets. While police swept into the area, Delaney says Marshall tried to run away- attempting to get rid of a loaded .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun (which was later found to have been stolen out of Georgia.)

He was arrested and the home was searched, resulting in the seizure of 182 bags of heroin and more than $1,100 in cash. The four other suspects were also arrested.

In addition to the heroin charge, Marshall faces additional charges of carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a large-capacity firearm, receiving a stolen firearm, and resisting arrest.