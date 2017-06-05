2 arrested after “surf and turf” supermarket theft in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Police say they have arrested two men for a “surf and turf” supermarket theft in Massachusetts.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports a 33-year-old man and 37-year-old man both face larceny charges over the theft of steak, shrimp and Honeycrisp apples.

An off-duty police chief noticed the two men changing clothes inside a Nissan Altima and obscuring their license plate Saturday morning. The men then parked at a nearby Stop & Shop in Northampton.

Officers were waiting when one of the men left the store with the items in his cart. An assistant store manager then pointed him out, telling police he stole the items.

Police later pulled over the other suspect, who had driven away.

Northampton Police Capt. John Cartledge says the items were valued at $214.

