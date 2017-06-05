19 Democratic attorneys general commit to Paris climate pact

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic attorneys general of 19 states are joining with governors, mayors and business leaders who have pledged their commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement.

Republican President Donald Trump last week announced he is withdrawing the United States from the pact involving nearly 200 nations aimed at slowing the warming of the planet.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said Monday that attorneys general “are on the front lines fighting to protect our residents, the global community, and future generations from the dangers of climate change.”

She said attorneys general want to promote what she called “clean energy and clean energy jobs.”

On Friday, governors of four New England states— including Republican Govs. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts and Phil Scott Gov. of Vermont —also pledged to meet the Paris goals.