Western Mass. residents hoping for jackpot as Powerball nears $400-million

22News will bring you the winning combination Wednesday night at 11:00pm

By Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dreams of striking it rich may be on the minds of many western Massachusetts lottery lovers.

That’s because nobody hit the jackpot for last night’s Powerball drawing. Now, it soars to nearly $400-million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

People were buying tickets at the Country Trading Post in Chicopee on Sunday. They told 22News that they know their chances may be small, but somebody has to win, and you can’t win if you don’t play.

Jonathan Khanoyn of Clinton told 22News, “You gotta take your chances in life. Sometimes you just gotta put a little in and hopefully you can get that big cash out, ya know?”

If you match all five numbers and the Powerball you can choose the lump sum cash option of $235.4-million.

Powerball is played in 44 states. 22News will bring you the winning combination Wednesday night at 11:00pm.

