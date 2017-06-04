Two local families receive homes from Habitat for Humanity

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Moving into their own home became a reality for two families in Amherst. 22News found out about the program that permits families of limited means to buy their own home at zero percent interest.

Well wishers helped the Barnes and Benoit families move into their adjoining homes in Amherst on land the town gave to Habitat for Humanity, the organization that builds houses for deserving families.

Megan McDonough, executive director for the Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity, told 22News, “We selected a family before construction began, so that they can help swing hammers and help build the house with volunteers from the community and Pro Bono professionals who come in and help improvements.”

Tim Barnes, one of the new homeowners, added, “In the process, I got to learn how to build a home, gave my children the home of their dreams. It’s a wonderful community, so many wonderful people out here to support us today and it’s just a dream come true.”

It’s not a dream that’s achieved overnight. Building a Habitat for Humanity home often takes months.

The unique factor is having the designated homeowners working side by side with Habitat volunteers putting in what are known as equity hours on the job, and the results are worth celebrating.