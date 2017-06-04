Three shot, one dead outside of club on State St in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Lt. Richard Labelle told 22News, police were called to 1543 State Street around 2 o’clock Sunday morning for shots fired.

When they got there, they found three people had been shot outside of a club on State Street, just after the bar closed. All three were taken to the hospital, where one person died. A second victim is in critical condition and is currently undergoing surgery. The third victim is expected to be okay.

According to Lt. Labelle, police haven’t made any arrest and are still searching for suspects.