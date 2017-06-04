Springfield police to pay respects to fallen colleague

The 36-year veteran was responding to a 911 call

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Springfield police officers are remembering a colleague slain five years ago while responding to a domestic violence call.

The department will mark the death of Officer Kevin Ambrose on June 4, 2012, with a 24-hour vigil Sunday outside police headquarters.

There will be a police car will be stationed out front with its blue lights activated and officers have volunteered for 30-minute shifts at the department’s fallen officer memorial.

There will also be a moment of radio silence Sunday afternoon to mark the moment of Ambrose’s death.

The 36-year veteran was responding to a 911 call from a woman who said she was fearful because her boyfriend had showed up at her apartment shortly after she had obtained a restraining order. The boyfriend killed Ambrose before taking his own life.

